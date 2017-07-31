This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Former NFL player Rosey Grier has dropped out of the race for California governor
- Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.
- Rohrabacher faces hostile crowd during panel about Russia and Trump at Politicon in Pasadena
- How 2018 could be the year of the rookie in California's pivotal congressional races
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Inquiries about immigration status will be barred in most civil liability cases under a new California law
|Jazmine Ulloa
Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill Monday that makes a plaintiff's immigration status irrelevant to the issue of liability in civil cases involving consumer protection, civil rights, labor and housing laws.
Assembly Bill 1690, written by Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley), prevents inquiries into a person's immigration status in civil court, unless there is clear and convincing evidence that such a query is necessary to comply with federal immigration law.
The legislation, which was backed by the Consumer Attorneys of California, immigration rights groups and several public policy centers, was meant to clarify current state law, which states that all civil protections, rights and remedies are available under state law, except if banned by federal law.
The new bill prohibits legal inquiry into a person's immigration status if they bring forth a claim to enforce state labor, employment, civil rights or housing laws.
Supporters pointed to federal court decisions that have found that allowing legal discovery into immigration status would deter plaintiffs from pursuing claims with a likelihood to win in court. It had no noted opposition and largely sailed through the Assembly and Senate chambers.