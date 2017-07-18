Essential Politics
California in CongressCalifornia Republicans

'Is it possible that there was a civilization on Mars thousands of years ago?' Rep. Dana Rohrabacher asks NASA scientist

Julie Westfall

Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of Huntington Beach is a member of the House's Committee on Science, Space and Technology's Space Subcommittee. On Tuesday, he begged some extra time from the subcommittee's chair to ask a panel of NASA scientists a question: Was there once a civilization on Mars?

Watch the scientist's answer:

