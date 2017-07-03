Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

Sen. Kamala Harris greets supporters at healthcare protest in Torrance

A couple hundred people showed up to rally against the GOP healthcare plan at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center today, and California Sen. Kamala Harris showed up to greet them. The hospital's chief doctor told supporters that Obamacare "was a gamechanger" for patients.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
80°