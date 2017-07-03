This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A report from the state attorney general's office finds an uptick in the number of reported hate crimes in California.
- With the state's gas tax scheduled to rise this year, Caltrans officials are promising a big increase in highway and bridge repairs.
- California lawmakers have tried for 50 years to stem the state's housing crisis. Here's why they've failed.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Sen. Kamala Harris greets supporters at healthcare protest in Torrance
A couple hundred people showed up to rally against the GOP healthcare plan at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center today, and California Sen. Kamala Harris showed up to greet them. The hospital's chief doctor told supporters that Obamacare "was a gamechanger" for patients.