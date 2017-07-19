Looking toward a 2018 rematch, Rep. Steve Knight's opponent is catching up in fundraising

At one point last year, GOP Rep. Steve Knight of Palmdale was labeled by an analyst as "the most vulnerable incumbent in California."

But despite his sometimes shaky fundraising and the attack ads unleashed by Democrats seeking to unseat him, Knight went on to defeat Democratic challenger Bryan Caforio by more than 6 percentage points in November.

Caforio is back for more, announcing a repeat run in May, but Knight doesn't seem to be flinching.

In the latest fundraising reports filed Saturday, Caforio reporting raising $223,018 in the second quarter of the year, nearly as much as Knight's $256,328.

Knight still has a cash advantage, with $403,301 in the bank. Caforio reported having $175,635 in the bank as of June 30.

But Caforio has demonstrated an ability to catch up: In October of last year, as the race became increasingly heated, the Democrat reported raising a whopping $619,687 over three months, while Knight raised just over half of that amount.

It remains to be seen whether outside groups, which spent more than $5 million on the race last year, will step in.

Two other Knight challengers, Katie Hill and Jess Phoenix, raised $168,408 and $77,001, respectively.