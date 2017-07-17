Lawmakers won't vote on housing legislation today — leaving one day to act before summer recess

California lawmakers will not vote on a package of bills Monday designed to address the state's housing crisis, according to the leader of the state Senate.

A bloc of legislators, led by progressive Democrats in the Assembly, have pushed for action on housing amid a broader debate over the future of the state's climate change policies. Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said last week they were delaying a vote on extending the state's cap-and-trade program in part to “allow our discussion on long-term housing affordability solutions in California to catch up to the climate effort.”

But De León spokesman Jonathan Underland said lawmakers won't be voting on housing Monday.

"Today is all cap and trade, all day long!" Underland said in an email.

The decision leaves legislators with just one regularly scheduled session on Thursday to decide on housing bills before they break for summer recess. Late last week, lawmakers changed a series of bills designed to increase funding for low-income developments and ease home-building regulations in preparation for possible votes. Key bills to increase funding require a two-thirds supermajority vote to pass.