Legislation making it harder to punish police officers accused of lying isn't happening this year

A bill that would have made it harder to punish California police officers accused of lying is done for the year.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) pulled his Assembly Bill 1298 from Tuesday morning's Senate Public Safety Committee agenda and will no longer pursue it this year, his office said. The legislation would have required police departments that wanted to discipline officers for lying to have unequivocal proof that an officer had lied. Currently, departments must show that it's more likely than not that an officer has lied before punishing them.

Santiago and the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the bill's principal supporter, argued that determing that an officer has lied is tantamount to ending their career, so a higher burden of proof should be used. But police chiefs, sheriffs and civil liberties organizations contended it was already too difficult to punish officers.