Jimmy Gomez sworn into Congress

Rep. Jimmy Gomez was sworn in as Los Angeles’ newest congressman in a ceremony between House votes Tuesday, saying in brief remarks afterward that his approach to policy and politics is driven by personal and community experience.

“As the son of immigrants who believes in this country and everything it promises, I am a living embodiment of that promise, [and I] have a profound commitment to protecting the rights of other immigrant families, no matter where they are from or the god they worship,” he said.

The 34th Congressional District is one of the most diverse in the country, and includes downtown, Koreatown and much of L.A.’s Eastside.

With many of the 53 members of California's House delegation surrounding him, Gomez took the oath of office. Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) dove in for the first handshake before Gomez was swamped by Democrats pounding him on the back.