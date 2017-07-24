Major Democratic donor hosts Sen. Kamala Harris in the Hamptons as speculation mounts about her political future

Speculation over California Sen. Kamala Harris’ political ambitions was stoked over the weekend by her appearance at the Hamptons home of major Democratic donor Michael Kempner, a top bundler for former President Obama and bankroller for liberal causes across the country.

“So great hosting Senator Kamala Harris @kamalaharris at our Hamptons summer home today,” he wrote in a private Instagram post that featured a picture of Harris, her husband, Douglas Emhoff, and Kempner and his wife, Jacqueline. “She’s a star!”

Kendall Glazer, granddaughter of billionaire Malcolm Glazer, the late owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers football team and the Manchester United soccer team, replied, “Yes she is!!”

Harris’ appearance at the Hamptons event comes as rumors swirl that she is pondering a 2020 presidential run. Harris and her team have tamped down on talk of her future, arguing that she is focused on her new Senate job that she was elected to in November.

But notable events in recent months, including her speech at the women’s march on the day following President Trump’s inauguration in January and repeated interruptions by male colleagues during Senate hearings earlier this year, have thrust Harris into the spotlight.

And the former California attorney general’s visit with Kempner is sure to add fuel to such speculation. Kempner has been a top fundraiser for Obama, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee, Senate and congressional candidates, and state parties and politicians across the country.

He was among Obama’s top bundlers, raising more than $4.5 million for the former president’s campaigns and aligned Democratic efforts between 2007 and September 2012, according to the New York Times.