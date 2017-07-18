This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Nancy Pelosi: Democrats are willing to work with Republicans on healthcare fixes
|Sarah D. Wire
House Democrats are willing to come to the table on healthcare if Republicans abandon their attempt to do it alone, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan (D-Wis.) on Tuesday.
"Democrats extend the hand of friendship if Republicans will set aside repeal, abandon cuts to Medicaid, and abandon huge tax breaks for the wealthy," Pelosi states.
With the GOP healthcare bill seemingly dead in the Senate, and senators unwilling to consider a straight repeal of the Affordable Care Act, many on Capitol Hill are wondering what will happen next to President Obama's signature healthcare law that Republicans have pledged to kill for nearly a decade.
The overture from Pelosi doesn't include many details on what she thinks the next moves should be, except that they should begin before Congress leaves for its August recess.