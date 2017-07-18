Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.

California in Congress
Reporting from Washington

Nancy Pelosi: Democrats are willing to work with Republicans on healthcare fixes

Sarah D. Wire
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

House Democrats are willing to come to the table on healthcare if Republicans abandon their attempt to do it alone, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) said in a letter to Speaker Paul Ryan (D-Wis.) on Tuesday.

"Democrats extend the hand of friendship if Republicans will set aside repeal, abandon cuts to Medicaid, and abandon huge tax breaks for the wealthy," Pelosi states.

With the GOP healthcare bill seemingly dead in the Senate, and senators unwilling to consider a straight repeal of the Affordable Care Act, many on Capitol Hill are wondering what will happen next to President Obama's signature healthcare law that Republicans have pledged to kill for nearly a decade.

The overture from Pelosi doesn't include many details on what she thinks the next moves should be, except that they should begin before Congress leaves for its August recess.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
78°