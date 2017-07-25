On politics, says Schwarzenegger, 'I mostly argue with myself'

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who made a political career out of not toeing the party line of his fellow Republicans, said it's largely a function of having grown up in a country with very different views on social and economic policy than those in the United States.

"I mostly argue with myself," Schwarzenegger said on the Politico "Off Message" podcast that published on Tuesday. "There's the Austrian Arnold and the American Arnold, right?"

The two-term governor said his embracing of after-school programs, which he convinced voters to fund with taxpayer dollars in a 2002 ballot initiative, did not necessarily fit with his otherwise Republican principles about families taking care of their own children.

"The reality out there is a little different," he said.

Schwarzenegger was on hand Tuesday for Gov. Jerry Brown's signing of an extension of the state's cap-and-trade climate program in San Francisco. It was Schwarzenegger who, along with legislative Democrats, championed the original program in 2006.

The former governor again insisted in the podcast that he has no interest in any political job open to him, confirming his announcement earlier this year of being disinterested in running for the U.S. Senate. He's barred by the Constitution from running for president, and by term limits from running again for governor.

"I would have liked to stay on being governor," he said. "Because the funny thing is when you get in to this is, you realize very quickly that you want to continue staying on, because you can never get everything done that is on your checklist."