This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Angered by his decision to block a bill on single-payer healthcare, a group of activists has launched an effort to recall Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon from office.
- Rohrabacher faces hostile crowd during panel about Russia and Trump at Politicon in Pasadena
- How 2018 could be the year of the rookie in California's pivotal congressional races
Nancy Pelosi raises more than $25 million for Democratic efforts to retake the House
|Sarah D. Wire
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's reelection campaign said she has raised $25.9 million for House Democrats' bid to retake the chamber in 2018, with the majority of the money going to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
Long known as a fundraising powerhouse, San Francisco's Pelosi has seemed invigorated with her new role of opposing President Trump.
Since joining House leadership in 2002, Pelosi has raised $593.8 million for Democrats, according to her campaign spokesman Jorge Aguilar.
The 124 fundraising events she's held in 22 cities this year garnered $1.2 million from a New York City fundraiser in March, nearly $2 million from a fundraiser in San Francisco and nearly $1.5 million from a Los Angeles fundraiser, both in April.
Aguilar said the haul "demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for House Democrats to retake the House."
Though none of them has raised more than $50,000, Pelosi has attracted a handful of challengers for 2018, including Democratic challenger Stephen R. Jaffe, a supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who has criticized Pelosi for raising money from corporations and special interests.
Pelosi was reelected in 2016 with 80% of the vote.