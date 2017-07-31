Nancy Pelosi raises more than $25 million for Democratic efforts to retake the House

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's reelection campaign said she has raised $25.9 million for House Democrats' bid to retake the chamber in 2018, with the majority of the money going to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Long known as a fundraising powerhouse, San Francisco's Pelosi has seemed invigorated with her new role of opposing President Trump.

Since joining House leadership in 2002, Pelosi has raised $593.8 million for Democrats, according to her campaign spokesman Jorge Aguilar.

The 124 fundraising events she's held in 22 cities this year garnered $1.2 million from a New York City fundraiser in March, nearly $2 million from a fundraiser in San Francisco and nearly $1.5 million from a Los Angeles fundraiser, both in April.

Aguilar said the haul "demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for House Democrats to retake the House."

Though none of them has raised more than $50,000, Pelosi has attracted a handful of challengers for 2018, including Democratic challenger Stephen R. Jaffe, a supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders who has criticized Pelosi for raising money from corporations and special interests.

Pelosi was reelected in 2016 with 80% of the vote.