Rep. Adam Schiff tries to raise money off Trump's critical tweet

House Select Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Adam B. Schiff is using the spotlight from a Trump tweet that deemed him "sleazy" to raise some campaign cash.

Trump on Monday morning used Twitter to call out Schiff as "totally biased," saying he spends too much time on television. It again turned attention toward the Burbank Democrat who is helping to lead the House investigation into Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election.

Schiff responded on his official House Twitter account, saying the comment was "beneath the dignity of the office." Within hours, his campaign Twitter account was promoting an ad asking people to "chip in" and "Stand with Adam."

We won't know what he raised from the targeted Twitter ads until the next campaign finance reports are filed in October, but Schiff has raised $840,339 since the beginning of the year and had $2.57 million in the bank as of June 30.

His reliably Democratic seat isn't considered to be at risk in the 2018 midterm election. But for high-ranking members of Congress, the ability to raise funds, and donate to more vulnerable members, is a way to demonstrate their power.

The money could also help fund a potential run for the U.S. Senate if California's Sen. Dianne Feinstein retires. Schiff is high on the list of Democrats considered interested in running for the seat.