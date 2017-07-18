Rep. Anna Eshoo asks Trump's election commission to withdraw voter information request

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Menlo Park) is asking the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to withdraw its request for voter information from all 50 states.

"At a time when the personally identifiable data of Americans is under constant attack from hackers and criminals seeking to engage in identity theft, the commission's request to collect and centrally store the personal data of hundreds of millions of Americans poses risks that cannot be fully mitigated," she states in a letter to Kris Kobach, the secretary of state of Kansas who serves as vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Seventy-five House Democrats joined Eshoo in signing the letter that will be released later Tuesday, including 15 from California. The commission's first meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.

Kobach sent letters to all 50 states on June 28 asking for information he said would help the group examine rules that "enhance or undermine the American people’s confidence in the integrity of federal elections processes."

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla denied the voter fraud commission's request for names, addresses and other personal information of California's registered voters the next day, saying that handing it over would only "legitimize" the president's false claims of massive election cheating last fall.

More than half the states in the country followed suit and refused to hand over some or all of their voter rolls to the commission, saying they were concerned the information wouldn't be secure.

Eshoo echoed that in her letter.

"It is not at all clear what security measures you plan to put in place to protect the information you propose to collect and store," Eshoo's letter says. "It is also not clear that it would be possible to fully protect this information once it is in the hands of the federal government."