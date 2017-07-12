Rep. Brad Sherman just introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump

Los Angeles-area Rep. Brad Sherman has introduced articles of impeachment against President Trump, making good on a promise he made to move the process forward.

Sherman's move has put him at odds with House Democratic leaders, who have tried to quiet talk of impeachment, hoping instead to focus the economy, healthcare and the investigation into Russia's interference in the presidential election.

Sherman, an 11-term Democrat who represents part of the San Fernando Valley, was the first to draft and circulate articles of impeachment last month. He formally introduced the measure, H.Res. 438, on the House floor Wednesday afternoon.

The measure accuses Trump of obstruction of justice and seeking to "use his authority to hinder and cause the termination" of an investigation into former national security advisor Michael Flynn, including "through threatening, and then terminating, James Comey."

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who had previously held a joint press conference with Sherman supporting the effort to impeach Trump, was the only co-sponsor of the measure.

Sherman had previously said no other members had signed on to support his proposal. After House Democratic leaders expressed concern about his effort, Sherman said he assured House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi that he wouldn't ask for a floor vote on impeachment without consulting the Democratic caucus.

The measure is a long way from a floor vote and is expected to be referred to the House Judiciary Committee shortly. Sherman is unlikely to have much success in the GOP-controlled House.

In a statement, Sherman said he and Green will now push the House Judiciary Committee to hold hearings on the matter. He added that he hopes introducing the articles of impeachment would "inspire an 'intervention' in the White House." He called his move "the first step on a very long road," and said he believed Republicans would join the effort "many, many months from now" if Trump's "incompetence" continues.

