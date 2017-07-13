This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown testified before a state Senate committee Thursday to make a plea for a proposal to extend California's cap-and-trade program.
- We examine what Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra may do about President Trump's immigration policy
- Brown and Democratic leaders revealed a cap-and-trade deal, but a planned Thursday vote was pushed to Monday as negotiations continue
Rep. Mimi Walters raised over $700,000 for her reelection
|Sarah D. Wire
Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) raised $701,697 for her reelection campaign between April 1 to June 30, according to her campaign.
Walters' Orange County district backed Hillary Clinton for president, and is among Democrats' top battlegrounds for 2018.
Walters' quarterly financial report will show she had more than $1.1 million on hand June 30, according to her campaign.
Walters has drawn multiple opponents. UC Irvine law professor and Democrat Katie Porter's campaign said she'll report raising $310,000. The rest of Walters' opponents have not yet reported their fundraising to the Federal Election Commission.