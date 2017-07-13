TELEVISION
2018 election
Rep. Mimi Walters raised over $700,000 for her reelection

Sarah D. Wire
(Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)
Rep. Mimi Walters (R-Irvine) raised $701,697 for her reelection campaign between April 1 to June 30, according to her campaign.

Walters' Orange County district backed Hillary Clinton for president, and is among Democrats' top battlegrounds for 2018.

Walters' quarterly financial report will show she had more than $1.1 million on hand June 30, according to her campaign.

Walters has drawn multiple opponents. UC Irvine law professor and Democrat Katie Porter's campaign said she'll report raising $310,000. The rest of Walters' opponents have not yet reported their fundraising to the Federal Election Commission.

Latest updates

