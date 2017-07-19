Republican David Hadley drops out of California governor's race two weeks after entering

Former GOP state lawmaker David Hadley announced Wednesday he is dropping out of the gubernatorial race two weeks after he jumped in.

In an email to supporters, Hadley said he concluded that he could not win the race despite receiving encouragement since announcing his candidacy.

“No matter how much preparation you put in, there are certain things you cannot learn until you step into the arena,” he wrote. “What I have learned since I announced my candidacy has led me to conclude that I cannot responsibly ask donors, endorsers, volunteers, supporters or my family to invest in this campaign right now…. We would not have the time and resources to make the case we need to make to all California voters.”

Hadley, 52, is a social moderate and fiscal conservative who some thought had the potential to galvanize the GOP establishment in next year’s gubernatorial race. The former assemblyman from Manhattan Beach, who was the third Republican to enter the race, said he had won the endorsement of a majority of the state’s GOP legislators and would have raised more than $1 million in July.

Hadley wrote that a factor in his decision was the possibility that because of the state’s top-two voting system, more GOP gubernatorial candidates would increase the likelihood that two Democrats would face off in the general election — a repeat of what happened in the state's 2016 U.S. Senate contest.

“I am not prepared to increase the likelihood of that outcome by pressing on in a crowded field,” he wrote, adding that all donations would be refunded, and all of his endorsers were free to back other candidates.

The two remaining candidates in the field are businessman John Cox and Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach).

Cox, who $3 million into his bid, on Monday announced that he would donate an additional dollar for every dollar donated to Hadley’s campaign up to $1 million in July.

Hadley did not mention Cox’s announcement in his email to supporters, which caught his own donors and party insiders off guard Wednesday evening.

He did address Cox and Allen, urging them to avoid focusing on tumult in Washington and focus on California’s needs. He also urged them to drop out if they could not run a race that has a change of winning – an uphill battle in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by 19 points in voter registration.