Assembly Republicans defend climate vote as 'protecting Californians from higher costs'

A cadre of Republicans have spent days taking slings and arrows after breaking with party activists and many of their colleagues to support California's premiere climate change program.

Now some of them are defending themselves in the pages of the Wall Street Journal.

"We served our people and did our jobs as legislators by rolling back taxes, cutting regulations and protecting Californians from higher costs," wrote Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley and Assemblyman Rocky Chavez of Oceanside, two of the eight Republicans who voted for the legislation on Monday.