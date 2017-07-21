This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest.
- Backers of a campaign to force a recall election of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) filed a lawsuit Thursday to block a new state law they say unfairly changes the rules.
- Environmental activist Tom Steyer renames his political action organization in an effort to shift the focus toward fighting the policies of President Trump.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Assembly Republicans defend climate vote as 'protecting Californians from higher costs'
|Chris Megerian
A cadre of Republicans have spent days taking slings and arrows after breaking with party activists and many of their colleagues to support California's premiere climate change program.
Now some of them are defending themselves in the pages of the Wall Street Journal.
"We served our people and did our jobs as legislators by rolling back taxes, cutting regulations and protecting Californians from higher costs," wrote Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley and Assemblyman Rocky Chavez of Oceanside, two of the eight Republicans who voted for the legislation on Monday.
The Journal had criticized some Republicans for supporting the extension of the state's cap-and-trade program, which requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gas emissions. The newspaper's editorial board said California Republicans are "so beaten down in the minority that they now confuse surrender with victory."
Cap and trade could boost gas prices by 24 to 73 cents a gallon by 2031, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office.
But Mayes and Chavez argued that the program is preferable to other, more costly regulations that would have been needed to meet the state's climate goals, which became law last year. The final legislation also included two other Republican goals: the rollback of a fire prevention fee, which has been levied on landowners, and the extension of a tax credit for manufacturers.
"Republicans in California must live with the realities of a deep-blue Democratic state," they wrote. "This isn’t Washington, D.C., or Kansas. We have to cut taxes and regulations every chance we get."