Rohrabacher draws new opponent in Orange County

Nestle Executive Michael Kotick is entering the race to unseat Rep. Dana Rohrabacher in Orange County's 48th Congressional District.

Kotick, 33, of Laguna Beach, said his management background has prepared him to serve in Congress.

He has a bachelor's in economics and an MBA from Michigan State University and earned a masters in global management at Arizona State University's Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Kotick is Brand Director at Nestle. He published a book in May titled Create Brand Attraction: A New Strategy That Uses the Laws of Human Attraction to Decode Marketing in a Digital and Social Media Age.

“I have been preparing for this moment for a very, very long time,” Kotick said. “I’ve always known that I would lead and I would be a leader of this community.”

The 48th Congressional District is one of the California seats that have been targeted by Democrats seeking to harness anti-President Trump sentiment in their fight to reclaim House majority. Kotick joins more than half a dozen others who've announced they will challenge Rohrabacher in 2018.

“This campaign is going to need to bring people together in order to flip this seat,” Kotick said. “This community is not being heard and that is what is going to be different.”