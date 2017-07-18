Sen. Kamala Harris is optimistic criminal justice reform can pass Congress

Sen. Kamala Harris said Tuesday there's enough common ground on criminal justice reform that she's optimistic Congress can come together to pass a new plan.

"There's some room for getting legislation passed," the California Democrat, who is a former prosecutor and state attorney general, said after giving opening remarks at a conference on women in prison. "This is something that should not be thought of as even bipartisan; it should be a nonpartisan issue, and I feel optimistic that we can appeal to people across the aisle."

Addressing the nation's overcrowded prisons has been a sticking point in American politics for decades. In recent years, a bipartisan group of senators has worked on a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill that would reduce maximum minimum sentencing and increase treatment options, but the group hasn't been able to get it to the floor for a vote. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has pushed for federal prosecutors to pursue the harshest sentences possible, saying it will deter crime.