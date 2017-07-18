This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- On a bipartisan vote, legislators approved a package of bills on Monday night to extend California's landmark cap-and-trade climate change program and impose new rules on air pollution.
- An attorney for the state's campaign finance watchdog agency is recommending lawmakers be subject to contribution limits in their effort to help fend off the recall of state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton).
Sen. Kamala Harris is optimistic criminal justice reform can pass Congress
|Sarah D. Wire
Sen. Kamala Harris said Tuesday there's enough common ground on criminal justice reform that she's optimistic Congress can come together to pass a new plan.
"There's some room for getting legislation passed," the California Democrat, who is a former prosecutor and state attorney general, said after giving opening remarks at a conference on women in prison. "This is something that should not be thought of as even bipartisan; it should be a nonpartisan issue, and I feel optimistic that we can appeal to people across the aisle."
Addressing the nation's overcrowded prisons has been a sticking point in American politics for decades. In recent years, a bipartisan group of senators has worked on a comprehensive criminal justice reform bill that would reduce maximum minimum sentencing and increase treatment options, but the group hasn't been able to get it to the floor for a vote. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions has pushed for federal prosecutors to pursue the harshest sentences possible, saying it will deter crime.
Harris is working with other senators on writing two prison policy overhaul bills. One would ensure that women in prison have access to basic health and reproductive care, and the other would examine whether bail based on money favors those who can afford to pay it and get out of jail while awaiting trial.
"We are talking about a population of people that are, for the very most part, invisible. They don't have any political capital. They aren't writing checks. They aren't voting," Harris said during her speech.
Harris visited the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla, which is the largest women’s prison in the country, and said she was struck while watching the women silk-screening U.S. flags.
"There was something about the symmetry, some symmetry there in my mind, that I walked away thinking about. Isn't it part of who we are as Americans that we believe in second chances?" Harris said.
