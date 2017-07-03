Single-payer healthcare backers fan out at California Capitol to protest shelving of bill

Supporters of a stalled single-payer healthcare bill returned to the Capitol in Sacramento on Monday to express their anger that Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) shelved the measure more than a week ago.

Backers of the bill, SB 562, disrupted a separate hearing on the Assembly floor by unfurling a banner from the gallery before being escorted out. They also attended a hearing of the Assembly Rules Committee, the panel in which Rendon held back the bill, holding up signs on which they'd written personal healthcare stories. And a small contingent staged a "sit-in" near Rendon's office, chanting "SB 562."