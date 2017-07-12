The state Senate Public Safety Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would define "stealthing" as a form of rape, though lawmakers said it was unclear whether or how it would be enforced.

Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens) introduced the legislation in May through the "gut and amend" process, stripping the contents of an unrelated bill to insert the new language. It targets stealthing, or the practice of intentionally removing or tampering with a condom during sexual intercourse without consent.

The latest version of the bill would make it a crime of felony sexual battery to remove or tamper with a condom or intentionally use, without consent, a condom that has been tampered with during sex. It also goes further, making it a felony to lie about being on birth control or another form of contraception other than a condom.

The stealthing bill follows another proposal by Garcia to expand the legal definition of rape that became law this year. It moved out of the Senate committee with a 4-2 vote, but members questioned how it could be enforced and whether it could potentially entangle innocent people.