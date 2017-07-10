Here is what the gas tax repeal initiative will say. Will proponents challenge it as unfair?

The state attorney general's office on Monday released a title and summary for a proposed initiative to repeal a gas tax increase that highlights the negative impacts of the ballot measure. The way language on measures is written can affect whether voters sign the petitions.

It was unclear whether Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach), the leading proponent of the initiative, would go to court and claim that the summary on the petitions is unfair.

The office of Democratic Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra approved language that describes the repeal thusly: "Eliminates recently enacted road repair and transportation funding by repealing revenues dedicated for those purposes."

Allen, who is running for governor in 2018, needs to collect 365,0000 signatures of registered voters in 150 days to qualify a measure for the ballot that would repeal SB 1, the legislation signed in April by Gov. Jerry Brown.