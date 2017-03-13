Tackling living costs in addition to tuition, Assembly Democrats announce plan to make college 'debt-free'

Assembly Democrats introduced a sweeping college affordability plan Monday that aims to make Cal State and UC educations debt-free for nearly 400,000 students.

The proposal would be the first in the nation to cover living expenses such as books, transportation and housing, in addition to tuition costs.

"With our 'Degrees Not Debt' proposal, California is taking the boldest step in the nation toward making college-debt free," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said at a Capitol press conference.

The proposal would also make the first year of community college tuition-free for students attending full-time.

Fully implemented, the plan is estimated to cost around $1.6 billion. Assembly Democrats have proposed phasing in the increased aid over five years, with an initial cost of $320 million and an additional $100 million for the community college provisions.