This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California's voting age in all elections would be 17 under a proposal introduced Tuesday in the state Assembly.
- The state's climate change goals are out of reach without a major boost in the density of urban housing.
- Gun purchases in California would be limited to one per month under legislation introduced in the state Senate.
Our February archived news feed is here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Tackling living costs in addition to tuition, Assembly Democrats announce plan to make college 'debt-free'
|Melanie Mason
Assembly Democrats introduced a sweeping college affordability plan Monday that aims to make Cal State and UC educations debt-free for nearly 400,000 students.
The proposal would be the first in the nation to cover living expenses such as books, transportation and housing, in addition to tuition costs.
"With our 'Degrees Not Debt' proposal, California is taking the boldest step in the nation toward making college-debt free," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said at a Capitol press conference.
The proposal would also make the first year of community college tuition-free for students attending full-time.
Fully implemented, the plan is estimated to cost around $1.6 billion. Assembly Democrats have proposed phasing in the increased aid over five years, with an initial cost of $320 million and an additional $100 million for the community college provisions.