Sacramento streets were quiet Monday, with many of the capital city's professionals adding an extra day to a long weekend stretching through the July 4th holiday.

But not lawmakers, who dutifully returned to the state Capitol for a single day of work. And, of course, their stipend for living expenses.

California's state Constitution makes clear that lawmakers don't receive their "per diem" allowance if the Legislature is "in recess for more than three calendar days." The daily payment is now set at $183, and is in addition to a legislator's annual salary.

The "per diem" rule often results in quick legislative sessions immediately before three-day weekends, thus keeping the salary supplements in place.

Even so, lawmakers do have pending items to work on this week. Most closely watched are the ongoing negotiations to extend California's cap-and-trade program, the centerpiece of the state's effort to reduce greenhouse gases.

July will end up being the shortest legislative month of the year. With Friday almost always being an in-the-district workday, lawmakers are expected to be in Sacramento a total of just 11 days this month. The Legislature's monthlong summer recess begins on July 21.