Volkswagen gets green light for charging stations under settlement plan

California regulators approved on Thursday the first phase of Volkswagen's plan to install electric vehicle charging stations around the state.

The plan, which will be carried out by a subsidiary called Electrify America, is part of a much larger, multibillion-dollar settlement over the automaker's cheating of emission rules.

Wednesday's decision green lights the first $200 million of the company's required $800-million, 10-year investment.

The vote came only after Electrify America modified its spending plan to increase the number of charging stations in disadvantaged communities.

“It’s been a long process, but I hope you feel like it’s been worth it," said Mary Nichols, the board's chair. "We certainly feel like we’ve gained a lot of confidence that it will be a success.”

Volkswagen's investment could become an important part of the state's efforts to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road. It's estimated that the company's spending will provide up to 8% of the necessary charging infrastructure in coming years.