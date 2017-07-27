This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
Volkswagen gets green light for charging stations under settlement plan
|Chris Megerian
California regulators approved on Thursday the first phase of Volkswagen's plan to install electric vehicle charging stations around the state.
The plan, which will be carried out by a subsidiary called Electrify America, is part of a much larger, multibillion-dollar settlement over the automaker's cheating of emission rules.
Wednesday's decision green lights the first $200 million of the company's required $800-million, 10-year investment.
The vote came only after Electrify America modified its spending plan to increase the number of charging stations in disadvantaged communities.
“It’s been a long process, but I hope you feel like it’s been worth it," said Mary Nichols, the board's chair. "We certainly feel like we’ve gained a lot of confidence that it will be a success.”
Volkswagen's investment could become an important part of the state's efforts to increase the number of zero-emission vehicles on the road. It's estimated that the company's spending will provide up to 8% of the necessary charging infrastructure in coming years.