This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California legislators adjourn for a month-long summer recess Friday.
- A commission looking into the results of the California Democratic Party leadership vote will announce its findings Saturday.
- After receiving pressure to step down because of his cap-and-trade vote, Assembly GOP leader Chad Mayes held a caucus meeting Thursday to discuss his role. Mayes remains in his leadership post, but another top Assembly Republican stepped down from hers in protest.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Affluent Marin County can continue to limit home building under bill signed by Gov. Jerry Brown
|Liam Dillon
Marin County will continue to limit home building beyond what other regions of California are allowed under affordable housing laws after Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation Friday afternoon.
The measure, Senate Bill 106, lets Marin's largest cities and incorporated areas maintain extra restrictions on how many homes developers can build. Assemblyman Marc Levine (D-San Rafael) inserted the provision into the bill, which was tied to the state budget and didn't have to go through the regular committee process.
Levine has argued that the measure would allow for more affordable housing in Marin, the state's wealthiest county, because smaller buildings would lower construction costs. But housing advocates were universally opposed because they said it was counter to the state's push for more development to stem a housing shortage.
Levine wrote a bill in 2014 that gave Marin an exemption from state housing laws until 2023. This measure extends that exemption for five more years.