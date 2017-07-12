With state legislators from L.A. county divided, panel recommends plan to expand the county Board of Supervisors

State legislators from Los Angeles County were divided Wednesday over a proposal to expand the county Board of Supervisors and create a new elected position of county executive, but the proposal in the end won a recommendation from a key Senate panel.

Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) said his proposal for a statewide ballot measure that would expand the board from five to seven members would make the panel more representative and accessible. Currently each board member represents about two million people.

“Representing more than one million people makes access to a supervisor nearly impossible for an individual when they need help to access county services, a key function of local government,” Mendoza told the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee, which voted 4-1 to approve Senate Constitutional Amendment 12. It must still go through another committee and be voted on in each chamber.

Sen. Henry Stern (D-Woodland Hills), the committee’s chairman, voted against the measure. He said he is wary of having the government of Los Angeles County set by the Legislature and voters in other counties, including San Francisco.

“I am uncomfortable making these decisions here in the Legislature,” Stern said. On board members, Stern added “If we feel they are not representing us well we can vote them out of office.”

The measure is opposed by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, which said in a letter to lawmakers that the decision should be for county voters to make, not voters statewide. County voters have rejected board expansion measures eight times going back to 1926.

“SCA 12 completely undermines the ability of county residents to self-govern,” the board letter says.

The measure was supported on the panel by Democratic Sens. Benjamin Allen of Santa Monica and Robert Hertzberg of Los Angeles among others.

“All I know is the people in the San Gabriel Valley don’t have a hell of a lot in common with people of the San Fernando Valley in terms of issues that affect them on a day-to-day basis,” Hertzberg said describing one district. “It is just too damn big.”