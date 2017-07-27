Women gaining political power in California cities as they've lost it elsewhere

In California's 10 biggest cities, only one has a woman serving as mayor -- Oakland's Libby Schaaf.

While women have lost ground in California's legislature and its congressional delegation, the state has seen a small increase in women serving on city councils over the past two years, a new report found.

Women now account for 31% of the members on California city councils, up from 29% in 2015. Women also serve as mayor in 28% of the state’s 482 cities.

The report was released Wednesday by California Women Lead, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in elected office.

Here are some of the report’s other notes: