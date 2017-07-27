This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has too much pot and it can't export it
- Dana Rohrabacher's Orange County seat is now rated a toss-up
- Poll shows Californians support state's climate goals
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Women gaining political power in California cities as they've lost it elsewhere
|Phil Willon
While women have lost ground in California's legislature and its congressional delegation, the state has seen a small increase in women serving on city councils over the past two years, a new report found.
Women now account for 31% of the members on California city councils, up from 29% in 2015. Women also serve as mayor in 28% of the state’s 482 cities.
The report was released Wednesday by California Women Lead, a nonpartisan organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in elected office.
Here are some of the report’s other notes:
- The number of women in California’s congressional delegation, including the 53 House members and two senators, decreased from 22 in 2015 to 19 in 2017.
- The number of women in the California Legislature decreased from 31 in 2015 to 26 in 2017.
- In California’s 10 largest cities, only one has a woman serving as mayor: Libby Schaaf in Oakland.
- There’s just one city with an all-female council — Blue Lake in Humboldt County. Fifty-six cities have all-male councils.
- Of California's eight statewide offices, only one is held by a woman: Controller Betty Yee.
- California has been represented by female Democrats in the U.S. Senate since 1993: Dianne Feinstein since 1992; Barbara Boxer from 1993-2017; and newly elected Kamala Harris.