Gov. Jerry Brown to Hamburg Global Citizen Festival: 'It's time to join together'

He was introduced as "a fantastic stubborn optimist" on the issues of curbing carbon emissions and protecting the environment.

California Gov. Jerry Brown appeared on video to address the crowd of the Global Citizen Festival in Hamburg, Germany, inviting people who care about climate change to join him in San Francisco next year for a Climate Action Summit .

Hello, Hamburg. I’m Gov. Jerry Brown. Greetings from California.

Look, it’s up to you and it’s up to me and tens of millions of other people to get it together to roll back the forces of carbonization and join together to combat the existential threat of climate change. That’s why we’re having the Climate Action Summit in San Francisco, September 2018.

Come join us — entrepreneurs, singers, musicians, mathematicians, professors, students — we need people that represent the whole world because this is about the whole world and the people who live here. We have to do something, and we can do it. That’s why we want to join together in this Climate Action Summit in 2018 in San Francisco.

Yes, I know President Trump is trying to get out of the Paris agreement, but he doesn’t speak for the rest of America. We in California and in states all across America believe it’s time to act, it’s time to join together and that’s why at this Climate Action Summit, we’re going to get it done.

So, see you there. Thanks.