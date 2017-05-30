Essential Politics: Trump got a break from Russia — but not for long

The world may have been distracted from an ever-widening probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election while President Trump spent nine days abroad, but the focus this week will quickly return to that drama.

I’m Christina Bellantoni, and this is the post-Memorial Day edition of Essential Politics.

Trump’s first international trip underscored what "America first" looks like on the world stage. He made no secret during the presidential campaign of his disdain for America’s trading partners, his skepticism of longtime alliances and his eagerness to refocus U.S. foreign policy on the single-minded pursuit of American security. That was the president the world got as Trump made his way through the Middle East and Western Europe, writes Mike Memoli, who traveled with the president.

Trump returned home leaving at least one major question outstanding: Will he withdraw from the climate accord reached in Paris?

Memoli and Tracy Wilkinson took a look at the "Trump touch" and how his uniquely personalized style, which seems to value one-on-one relationships over policy or politics, endured its most extensive test during his time abroad.

And don’t miss Colleen Shalby telling the story of the trip in GIFs.

INVESTIGATION WIDENS

Trump’s travel respite came to an abrupt end Sunday as administration allies sought to beat back allegations about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

The president was back to Twitter to complain about more and more reporting that points to Kushner being under scrutiny and say anonymous sources are fabricated.

With another week before lawmakers return from a holiday recess, Trump may have a bit more of a break before the investigations heat up. We’ll be tracking what’s happening in the nation’s capital on Essential Washington throughout the day.

WHAT HAPPENED TO NUNES?

Thanks to a series of missteps — and an ethics query — House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes went from being among the most prominent Republicans in the Russia investigation to watching from the sidelines as the issue grips the nation and consumes attention on Capitol Hill.

Sarah Wire took a look at what the Tulare Republican has been doing since early April and where the ethics investigation into whether he mishandled classified information might stand.

One surprising thing he's done: tell donors at a local GOP dinner that he stepped aside to protect vulnerable Republicans. Wire obtained video of his remarks, which included Nunes saying Democrats are using the Russia probe to just justify Hillary Clinton’s loss.

L.A. WILL CHOOSE A NEW MEMBER OF CONGRESS IN ONE WEEK

We’re one week out from L.A.’s congressional runoff, and the two Democrats vying for the seat went after each other Thursday night at their first and only debate. They continue to agree on the biggest issues such as immigration, healthcare and affordable housing. But Robert Lee Ahn, who’s casting himself as an outsider, repeatedly attacked Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez for being a "professional politician" who’s beholden to special interests. Gomez, in turn, propped up his work on progressive policies in the Legislature and pointed to his long list of endorsements. Christine Mai-Duc has the top six moments from the night.

In the 34th District primary, Gomez took a lot of hits from progressives who called him the "establishment Democrat" in the race. Now, many of them are lining up to support him. As the June 6 runoff nears, outside money is spilling into the race to support both candidates. Also, the L.A. Times and L.A. Daily News have split endorsements in the race, with the Daily News picking Ahn over Gomez.

GUBERNATORIAL RACE LATEST

Seema Mehta reports that big Hollywood is coming out strong for Antonio Villaraigosa, planning a major fundraiser for the gubernatorial candidate shortly before a critical fundraising deadline.

NOT SO FAST, GOVERNOR