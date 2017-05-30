Essential Politics: Trump got a break from Russia — but not for long

The world may have been distracted from an ever-widening probe into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election while President Trump spent nine days abroad, but the focus this week will quickly return to that drama.
I’m Christina Bellantoni, and this is the post-Memorial Day edition of Essential Politics.
Trump’s first international trip underscored what "America first" looks like on the world stage. He made no secret during the presidential campaign of his disdain for America’s trading partners, his skepticism of longtime alliances and his eagerness to refocus U.S. foreign policy on the single-minded pursuit of American security. That was the president the world got as Trump made his way through the Middle East and Western Europe, writes Mike Memoli, who traveled with the president.
Trump returned home leaving at least one major question outstanding: Will he withdraw from the climate accord reached in Paris?
Memoli and Tracy Wilkinson took a look at the "Trump touch" and how his uniquely personalized style, which seems to value one-on-one relationships over policy or politics, endured its most extensive test during his time abroad.
And don’t miss Colleen Shalby telling the story of the trip in GIFs.
INVESTIGATION WIDENS
Trump’s travel respite came to an abrupt end Sunday as administration allies sought to beat back allegations about his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
The president was back to Twitter to complain about more and more reporting that points to Kushner being under scrutiny and say anonymous sources are fabricated.
With another week before lawmakers return from a holiday recess, Trump may have a bit more of a break before the investigations heat up. We’ll be tracking what’s happening in the nation’s capital on Essential Washington throughout the day.
WHAT HAPPENED TO NUNES?
Thanks to a series of missteps — and an ethics query — House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes went from being among the most prominent Republicans in the Russia investigation to watching from the sidelines as the issue grips the nation and consumes attention on Capitol Hill.
Sarah Wire took a look at what the Tulare Republican has been doing since early April and where the ethics investigation into whether he mishandled classified information might stand.
One surprising thing he's done: tell donors at a local GOP dinner that he stepped aside to protect vulnerable Republicans. Wire obtained video of his remarks, which included Nunes saying Democrats are using the Russia probe to just justify Hillary Clinton’s loss.
L.A. WILL CHOOSE A NEW MEMBER OF CONGRESS IN ONE WEEK
We’re one week out from L.A.’s congressional runoff, and the two Democrats vying for the seat went after each other Thursday night at their first and only debate. They continue to agree on the biggest issues such as immigration, healthcare and affordable housing. But Robert Lee Ahn, who’s casting himself as an outsider, repeatedly attacked Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez for being a "professional politician" who’s beholden to special interests. Gomez, in turn, propped up his work on progressive policies in the Legislature and pointed to his long list of endorsements. Christine Mai-Duc has the top six moments from the night.
In the 34th District primary, Gomez took a lot of hits from progressives who called him the "establishment Democrat" in the race. Now, many of them are lining up to support him. As the June 6 runoff nears, outside money is spilling into the race to support both candidates. Also, the L.A. Times and L.A. Daily News have split endorsements in the race, with the Daily News picking Ahn over Gomez.
GUBERNATORIAL RACE LATEST
Seema Mehta reports that big Hollywood is coming out strong for Antonio Villaraigosa, planning a major fundraiser for the gubernatorial candidate shortly before a critical fundraising deadline.
NOT SO FAST, GOVERNOR
Top lawmakers have resisted Gov. Jerry Brown’s push for a deal on extending the cap-and-trade program so soon after a difficult vote to raise gas taxes for road repairs. Chris Megerian takes a look at internal emails showing how disagreements over the schedule have been a fault line between the governor’s office and the Legislature.
‘HIDDEN TAXES?’
There’s more turbulence on the climate change front. A business group that represents oil companies and other industries has launched an advertising campaign warning lawmakers not to support more restrictive policies on greenhouse gases and other air pollutants.
SOME BILLS LIVED, SOME DIDN’T
Lawmakers return to Sacramento this morning for a short but intense week of work. All bills must clear their original house -- either the state Assembly or Senate -- by the end of the day on Friday. And there are fewer of them to consider than just a few days ago.
Last week, both houses took action on what’s known as the "suspense file," the place where proposed laws that would cost the state money are held until lawmakers decide how much they’re willing to spend. Here's a look at the most interesting actions.
-- A closely watched effort to exempt tampons from sales taxes in California was delayed until 2018.
-- Backers of an effort to make local transportation taxes easier to pass found their plan shelved by the state Senate’s fiscal committee.
-- An effort to crack down on the unlimited sums of cash that political parties spend on California candidates was stopped in its tracks.
-- Lawmakers shelved bills that would have broadened the state's legal definition of a “violent crime.”
-- Bail reform moved forward, even with a hefty price tag.
-- Sex offenders will not be banned without exceptions on school grounds.
-- A state bill that would have required hotel and motel employees to be trained how to spot the signs of human trafficking was held in in the Senate Appropriations Committee.
-- A plan backed by state treasurer John Chiang to help Californians refinance their private student loan debt was held back.
-- Lawmakers blocked several bills meant to help report and track hate crimes across the state after incidents increased in the wake of the 2016 presidential election.
Keep an eye on our Essential Politics news feed as the Legislature approaches Friday’s major deadline.
POLITICAL ROAD MAP: TRUMP’S BUDGET COULD HIT CALIFORNIA’S JOBLESS BENEFITS
While the federal budget plan unveiled in Washington is far from a sure thing, one proposal could present real challenges for California: Trump’s insistence on new rules for state unemployment insurance funds, the source of cash payments to those who lose their job.
In his Sunday column, John Myers takes a look at California’s beleaguered fund -- already billions of dollars in debt to the federal government for loans it needed during the depth of the recession. The president’s plan could force new problems just as that unemployment program was starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
SINGLE PAYER? DON’T BET ON IT
Democratic state Sens. Ricardo Lara of Bell Gardens and Toni Atkins of San Diego are behind legislation to bring single-payer healthcare to California. But what they’re proposing is pure fantasy, columnist George Skelton writes, and doesn’t have a chance at becoming law.
TODAY’S ESSENTIALS
-- Clinton was back Friday, taking swipes at the president without mentioning him by name. (By the way, if you haven’t read this piece on Clinton’s director of correspondence by BuzzFeed’s Ruby Cramer, you should. It’s terrific.)
-- This week’s California Politics Podcast takes a closer look at the lingering fight waged by progressive activists inside the state Democratic Party.
-- Rep. Darrell Issa says the federal employee insurance program should be expanded to all Americans.
-- Rep. Duncan Hunter says Greg Gianforte’s alleged assault on a journalist was wrong, "unless the reporter deserved it."
-- A veteran Democratic operative ripped Kimberly Ellis and her supporters for sowing discord at the California Democratic Party’s convention.
-- The California Democratic Party African American Caucus is asking the state party for a formal apology after Rep. Maxine Waters was cut off during her state convention speech. And we may never know the identity of the person who turned off the audio.
-- Unplug, garden, hike, dance, volunteer, build an altar at one’s cubicle and look at photos that bring joy. These are the tips a longtime Los Angeles community organizer gives to Trump-weary activists who have never had their endurance so tested.
-- Tens of thousands of rape kits are sitting untested in evidence locker rooms across the country. But no one knows exactly how many, and police and sheriff's departments rarely track the reasons why the exams go unanalyzed. Jazmine Ulloa writes about a bill that would help determine how many of those exist in California, part of a national backlog that federal officials have grappled with for nearly two decades. It’s one of at least three bills that aim to improve testing and reporting requirements for a procedure that is long and intrusive for sexual assault victims.
-- Skelton implores lawmakers to do something to protect California's fish. (Don’t miss the photo of Skelton fishing in Lake Tahoe with his granddaughters.)
-- California chief justice says she stands by her decision to speak out against Trump's immigration actions.
-- A controversial effort by Brown to redefine a 38-year old state budget spending limit was dropped, after lawmakers questioned its legality.
-- Kevin de León is busy raising money. But for which office?
-- Obama alum Buffy Wicks is running to represent the East Bay in the California Assembly.
-- Foster kids spent the day shadowing California members of Congress.
