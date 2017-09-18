Essential Politics: California sends Trump a nasty gram

The quietest spot in all of California today might be the historic state Capitol in Sacramento, now empty after the year’s long and tumultuous session of the Legislature ended at 2:34 a.m. Saturday.

A lot happened in the hours just before the final gavel fell in the state Senate and Assembly.

WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A ‘SANCTUARY STATE’

Perhaps no measure was more talked about in 2017 than the "sanctuary state" bill approved after midnight on Saturday to protect immigrants without legal residency in the U.S. As part of a broader push by Democrats to counter expanded deportation orders under the Trump administration, passage of the landmark legislation was reverberating within hours across the country.

The Trump administration and one prominent California sheriff sounded off in opposition over the weekend. Immigrant rights groups and other California law enforcement officials, though, call it a good compromise. Gov. Jerry Brown has said he will sign the bill into law.

BILLIONS FOR NEW HOUSING HELP

After two years of negotiations, lawmakers approved a package of bills aimed at addressing California’s housing affordability crisis.

The bills included a fund for low-income housing, paid for with a new $75 real estate transaction fee, a $4-billion bond measure on the June 2018 ballot and an attempt to ease local development regulations.

There was high drama on Thursday night, when a crucial Assembly vote took an hour to finalize after three Democrats held out on approving the real estate fee.

Why? One of the Democrats had an unrelated bill of his own that was stuck in the Senate.

That kind of political tension was everywhere in the final hours in Sacramento.

’THE OTHER HOUSE IS THE ENEMY’

There’s no shortage of political and ideological battle lines in the statehouse. But one of the oldest divides is institutional, the predictable squabbles between the 40-member Senate and the 80-member Assembly. Capitol veterans told Chris Megerian the tension has only grown worse this year.

EVEN CAPTAIN AMERICA COULDN’T SAVE THE RENEWABLE ENERGY BILL

A closely watched proposal to phase out using fossil fuels to generate electricity ran out of juice, with lawmakers giving in to opposition from unions representing electrical and utility workers. The defeat came even as three Hollywood actors from the Marvel "Avengers" series -- Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (The Incredible Hulk) and Don Cheadle (Iron Patriot) -- called legislators’ offices urging them to pass the bill.

None of them were able to resuscitate Senate Bill 100.

It wasn’t the only green proposal that failed in the final hours. Senate Bill 49 would have made many federal regulations under attack by President Trump enforceable by state officials. The Assembly didn’t bring it up for a vote.

Progress was made, though, on a plan to spend cash from the cap-and-trade program, which lawmakers extended earlier this year. Brown quickly signed one of the measures on Saturday.

STATE OF ‘RESISTANCE’

In the end, the Legislature ended its work much as it began -- with no shortage of jabs at Trump. As Melanie Mason and Jazmine Ulloa write, the "California versus Trump" dynamic was a complicated swirl of legislation -- both successful and stalled -- as well as court challenges and symbolic gestures that led to frank, personal exchanges among lawmakers.

(Lawmakers even voted to be the first state in the nation to censure Trump — and formally denounced him over his decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.)

It’s unclear what Brown will do with one push California lawmakers made for some electoral pressure on the president in 2020: bills to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns before getting on the California ballot, and moving the state’s primary to early March.