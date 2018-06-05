A voter guide for the California primary

Welcome to a special Tuesday edition of Essential Politics.
THE LAST DASH
Gubernatorial front-runner Gavin Newsom said he felt confident about his chances, but was taking nothing for granted as he greeted voters at a diner in Inglewood on Monday.
Republican candidate for governor John Cox expressed similar confidence, and predicted he’d face Newsom in November.
"I’m energized and if the polls are right, I’m going to get the chance to make my case to the voters that Gavin Newsom is going to raise your taxes," Cox said in an interview after greeting GOP voters at a luncheon in San Diego.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa, while campaigning in San Pedro and Los Angeles, acknowledged that his fate in the election rests on high turnout among his bases of support, including Latinos and Los Angeles voters. Both groups tend to vote in low numbers in primary elections, and far below voters in the Bay Area, a major base of support for Newsom, the former mayor of San Francisco.
Here’s a look at the final day on the campaign trail, from Seema Mehta and Phil Willon.
John Chiang and Delaine Eastin, making a pitch to female voters in one of the last campaign stops, framed their candidacies as having a larger symbolic meaning.
The other major statewide contest has gotten less attention, in part because Sen. Dianne Feinstein is widely expected to take first place in California’s U.S. Senate primary. That leaves the main battle to be over who will join her on the November ballot.
Christine Mai-Duc previews the critical congressional contests, and how Democrats could be shut out of the fall election in a handful of races.
CALIFORNIA’S VOTING FUTURE BEGINS NOW
In five counties, the most important change to California elections in a long time comes to a conclusion today. Those communities have implemented what’s called the California Voter’s Choice Act, which trades polling places for a smaller number of all-purpose vote centers. And it means mailed ballots to every voter.
John Myers writes that how the system fares will go a long way to determining how many more counties switch over to it in 2020.
He also detailed five important voting rules for the primary.
BIG SPENDING IN CROWDED HOUSE RACES
California’s competitive crowded House races are getting pricey — more than $108 million has been spent so far this cycle to help elect candidates to Congress, double what was spent at roughly this point in the 2016 election cycle.
Why is 2018 so much more expensive than the last election? Javier Panzar reports that more political actors — wealthy candidates, committees, parties — are spending more money earlier than they have in previous cycles. That’s largely in an effort to game the system, which advances the two highest vote-getters to the general election regardless of their party.
