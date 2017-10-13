Shift to the right: With immigration and healthcare moves, Trump abruptly ends his bipartisan moment

Say goodbye to the bipartisan moment.

A month ago, President Trump startled people in both parties by striking a spending deal with Democratic leaders and a tentative agreement to resolve the fate of the young immigrants in the country illegally known as Dreamers. Some saw in those moves a shift by the president to a less ideological ground; on the right, some of his supporters warned of betrayal.

If ever that was the plan, Trump abruptly abandoned it this week. On immigration and healthcare, he moved sharply to the right, adopting the policies of the hardest-liners of his coalition. On Iran, he overruled his national security advisors — and rejected pleas by European allies — by declaring he would not certify that the 2015 deal to control that country’s nuclear program was in the national interest.

On both healthcare and immigration, rather than seek a bipartisan agreement with Democrats, Trump has, instead, opted for a policy of taking hostages. The fate of millions with health coverage from the Obamacare markets and the roughly 700,000 young people covered by the Obama administration’s DACA program will be at risk as he demands that his opponents negotiate for their safety.

Trump made the play clear in an interview with Sean Hannity this week: “If we’re going to do something, we need to get something in return,” he said.

Good afternoon, I'm David Lauter, Washington bureau chief. Welcome to the Friday edition of our Essential Politics newsletter, in which we look at the events of the week in Washington and elsewhere in national politics and highlight some particularly insightful stories.

ON HEALTHCARE, SWINGING THE WRECKING BALL

Visual images tell a lot about a presidency.

When the bipartisan moment started, the image seen everywhere was a photo shot through the door of the Oval Office showing Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, gesturing to Trump as the two talked.

Thursday, the bookend image was Trump being introduced in the Roosevelt Room of the White House by Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who had refused to back the latest Obamacare repeal effort in the Senate because it didn’t go far enough.

The event was the signing ceremony for an executive order Trump issued that aims to deregulate health insurance nationally, using one of Paul’s preferred ideas — changes in federal rules to allow healthy people to get insurance that would bypass the requirements of the Obamacare marketplaces.

As Noam Levey explained, the plan uses the president’s “power of the pen” to overhaul parts of the healthcare system, something that Republicans bitterly objected to when President Obama did the same.

How effective Trump’s order will be won’t be known for months, but patient advocates and independent experts say that to the extent it allows healthy people to get insurance at a lower price, it will raise costs for those with existing health problems.

There’s little doubt about the effect of the move that came next. Late Thursday night, the administration announced it would halt payments to health insurers that offset costs of covering low-income Americans, as Levey reported.

That decision will seriously destabilize the insurance markets, send premiums sharply upward and cause insurers in some states to flee. It’s almost certain to spark a fight in court and perhaps one in Congress, as well. This morning, several GOP senators said they opposed the move.

Congress could reinstate the payments — known as cost-sharing reductions — but getting a bill through the House to do so already has been difficult. Trump could threaten to veto any such move unless he wins concessions.

A HARD-LINE TRIUMPH ON IMMIGRATION

A similar dynamic holds true on immigration. Trump’s tentative deal with Schumer and House Democratic leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco quickly met resistance from congressional backers of immigration restriction. That left Congress split on protecting DACA recipients, Lisa Mascaro and Brian Bennett reported.

Congressional Republicans kept saying they needed to hear from the administration what Trump wanted in a bill. Sunday, they got the answer— a set of hard-line proposals that seemed designed to derail a deal.

Trump essentially adopted the wish list of his influential domestic policy advisor Stephen Miller and Miller’s former boss, Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Democrats, as well as Republicans who don’t want to see tens of thousands of Dreamers lose their jobs and face deportation starting in March, still have considerable leverage. In December, Trump will need their votes to pass legislation to keep government agencies open.