His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
We're watching how Donald Trump is using this platform of unfettered communication now that he’s commander in chief. Here is everything Trump has tweeted since he was sworn in as 45th president of the United States. In many cases, we look at what he was reacting to and whether what he said was accurate. And, as much as possible, we'll relate what else was going on at the time. Check back for more as Trump continues to tweet.
Trump's day in tweets: Friday, June 2
President Trump tweeted about:
- His decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord
Trump did not tweet about:
- The formation of a nationwide alliance of states and cities that vowed to fulfill the U.S. commitment forged by the Paris accord without Washington
- His staffers' refusal to disclose whether the president believes that climate change is real, with EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway and Press Secretary Sean Spicer all dodging reporters' questions on the topic
- The Labor Department's jobs report, which found that job growth slowed sharply in May to just 138,000, an unexpectedly lackluster figure that could give Federal Reserve officials concern about enacting another interest rate hike this month