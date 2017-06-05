His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump praises plan to overhaul Veterans Affairs records
|Associated Press
The Department of Veterans Affairs will be overhauling its electronic health records, adopting a commercial product used by the Pentagon that he hopes will improve care for veterans and reduce wait times for medical appointments, Secretary David Shulkin said Monday.
The system would replace the VA's aging information technology system, known as Vista, which has been in use for decades.
Under the proposed change, the VA will work immediately to sign a contract with Cerner Corp., which designed the Pentagon's system known as MHS Genesis. Shulkin said that because all the VA's patients originate in the Pentagon system, the VA would be better served if it could "trade information seamlessly."
To expedite the process, Shulkin said he intended to bypass competitive bidding in favor of Cerner, noting that it took the Pentagon 26 months to finalize its contact. He expects it will take the VA about three to six months to negotiate pricing and work out a timeframe for full implementation of the new system. He did not offer a cost estimate, but noted the Pentagon signed a $4.3 billion contract for its health system, which is smaller than VA's.
Speaking at the White House, President Trump hailed the VA announcement, saying that in the past "it has taken not just days or weeks but many months for the records to follow the veteran."