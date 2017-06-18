His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump praises Camp David after spending weekend there
After spending the weekend at Camp David, President Trump had only good things to say about the government-owned retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.
Nearly five months into his presidency, Trump flew to Camp David for the first time Saturday. A frequent weekend traveler, he has favored his palatial residences in Florida and New Jersey over the wooded hideaway used by many presidents for a break from Washington.
Few expect the luxury-loving leader to make this a regular thing. After all, Trump told foreign newspapers earlier this year that Camp David was "very rustic" and "you know how long you'd like it? For about 30 minutes."
A short drive from the town of Thurmont, Md., Camp David covers more than 125 acres, with a cabin for the president and about a dozen cabins for guests. Guests can use tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, a bowling alley and a movie theater. The retreat is protected by the Marines as part of the Navy budget.
The president also retweeted a message from the White House account wishing the public a happy Father's Day.
Trump's wife, Melania; their son Barron; and the first lady's parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, joined the president at Camp David.
Trump returned to the White House on Sunday.