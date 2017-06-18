After spending the weekend at Camp David, President Trump had only good things to say about the government-owned retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains.

Nearly five months into his presidency, Trump flew to Camp David for the first time Saturday. A frequent weekend traveler, he has favored his palatial residences in Florida and New Jersey over the wooded hideaway used by many presidents for a break from Washington.

Few expect the luxury-loving leader to make this a regular thing. After all, Trump told foreign newspapers earlier this year that Camp David was "very rustic" and "you know how long you'd like it? For about 30 minutes."

A short drive from the town of Thurmont, Md., Camp David covers more than 125 acres, with a cabin for the president and about a dozen cabins for guests. Guests can use tennis courts, a heated swimming pool, a bowling alley and a movie theater. The retreat is protected by the Marines as part of the Navy budget.

The president also retweeted a message from the White House account wishing the public a happy Father's Day.