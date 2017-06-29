His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump tweets praise of sugar pact with Mexico
|Associated Press
President Trump on Thursday praised a pending sugar deal with Mexico that clears the way for broader talks on rewriting the North American Free Trade Agreement.
The new pact, announced June 6 and likely to be formally signed this week, is intended to prevent Mexico from "dumping" cheap sugar into the U.S. market.
American sugar refiners had complained that Mexico was exporting low-cost refined sugar to the United States and limiting exports of raw sugar that could be refined in the U.S. The agreement increases the price at which raw and refined sugar is sold to Mexican mills and reduces Mexico's refined sugar exports to the United States. In return, the U.S. agreed to suspend duties on Mexican sugar imports.
The dispute might have broadened into a trade war with Mexico if it had not been resolved and if the U.S. had imposed duties on Mexican sugar imports. A nasty feud could have jeopardized plans to renegotiate NAFTA, the 23-year-old trade agreement involving the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The sugar deal "clears away an issue," said Joshua Meltzer, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "It smooths the politics a little."