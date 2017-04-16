Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

President Trump says “someone should look into who paid” for the rallies around the country Saturday that urged him to release his tax returns.

Thousands of sign-waving, chanting protesters marched Saturday through streets across America, including downtown L.A., demanding that the president release his tax returns so the public can examine his business ties and determine whether he has links to foreign powers.

In Berkeley, hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators and counter-protesters clashed at a “Patriots Day” rally, the third time the groups engaged in violent confrontations on city streets in recent months.

Twenty-one people were arrested, including some on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Eleven people were injured, with at least six taken to a hospital for treatment, including one stabbing victim.

The demonstrations came on the date taxpayers traditionally have to file their returns by and just days before this year's filing deadline Tuesday.

Trump was the first major-party nominee in more than 40 years not to release his returns and he reneged on a campaign commitment to release them. He said they were being audited.

In March, Rachel Maddow released a portion of Trump's tax return from more than a decade ago during prime time on MSNBC. The documents showed that Trump paid more than $35 million in federal income taxes in 2005 on $150 million in income, an effective rate of 24%.

