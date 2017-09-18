His tweets have the power to shape international relations, send stock prices up — or down — and galvanize the American public.
Trump calls for restoration of democracy in Venezuela
President Trump said the United States is prepared to take further action against the Venezuelan government if President Nicolas Maduro continues down the path of authoritarianism.
Trump discussed Venezuela's deepening economic and political crisis while speaking at a dinner in New York with leaders of Brazil, Colombia, Panama and Argentina.
After the dinner, he tweeted a video clip of his remarks:
Trump said that Maduro has inflicted terrible misery and suffering on his people. He said Venezuela once was one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but is now collapsing and its people are starving. The situation is "completely unacceptable," Trump said, and he called on the other leaders to be prepared to do more.
The Trump administration has sanctioned Venezuela, and Trump said last month that he wouldn't rule out taking military action.
Trump is also expected to call out Venezuela on Tuesday during his first address to the full United Nations General Assembly.