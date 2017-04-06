Rex Tillerson said Russia 'failed in its responsibility' to secure Syria's chemical weapons

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media on Thursday hours before the U.S. strike in Syria.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the United States was forced to act against Syria because “clearly Russia has failed in its responsibility” to secure and destroy Syria's chemical weapon stockpile under a 2013 agreement brokered with President Obama.

Tillerson said the strikes were also an attempt to push back against Bashar Assad and demonstrate that the world community will not ignore the use of chemical weapons.

“He in effect is normalizing the use of chemical weapons, which then might be adopted by others,” Tillerson added during a late-night briefing with reporters in Palm Beach.

In addition, Tillerson said the attack was intended to prevent non-government groups or individuals who could harm Americans from obtaining chemical weapons amid the chaos of Syria's civil war.

Tillerson and national security advisor H.R. McMaster said they did not seek permission from Russia before the strike. They did, however, follow agreements to inform the military in an effort to prevent Russian casualties.

“Our target in this attack was not Russia," Tillerson said. "Our target was this airfield and the Syrian regime.”

Tillerson said the military action did not indicate a change in U.S. policy toward Syria, but “it does demonstrate that President Trump is willing to act when governments and actors cross the line.”

McMaster minimized the extent to which it would cripple Assad's regime.

“Obviously, the regime will retain a certain capacity to commit mass murder with chemical weapons beyond this airfield,” he said.