A federal appeals court will hold a hearing on May 15 in Seattle on whether to uphold a nationwide injunction against President Trump's revised ban on travel from six predominantly Muslim nations.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has scheduled a 40-minute hearing on the case.

The Trump administration wants the 9th Circuit to block the injunction, which a federal judge in Hawaii issued after determining the executive order discriminated against Muslims.

The names of the judges hearing the case will be made public on the Monday prior to the hearing.

Trump's order — which would stop all refugee resettlement for 120 days and block citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the U.S. for 90 days — is a revised version of an earlier, more sweeping travel ban.

