'Art of the Deal' writer predicts that Trump will resign by the end of the year

One of the people who has known President Trump the longest thinks his time in office is almost up.

Tony Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump in the 1980s while ghostwriting the bestselling 1987 memoir "The Art of the Deal." After Trump announced his candidacy for president, Schwartz became one of his most outspoken critics, saying he regretted his role in shaping Trump's public image.

Over the last two years, Schwartz has tweeted things he said he learned while working with the president. His latest prediction: Trump will resign from office before the year is over.