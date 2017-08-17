Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The president lauds GOP rival to Arizona's Sen. Flake and attacks Sen. Graham
- Trump laments removal of Confederate monuments as loss to history, culture
- White House strategist Stephen Bannon unloads in unsolicited call to liberal writer
- Trump plans Arizona rally, his first in West, but mayor says don't come
'Art of the Deal' writer predicts that Trump will resign by the end of the year
One of the people who has known President Trump the longest thinks his time in office is almost up.
Tony Schwartz spent 18 months with Trump in the 1980s while ghostwriting the bestselling 1987 memoir "The Art of the Deal." After Trump announced his candidacy for president, Schwartz became one of his most outspoken critics, saying he regretted his role in shaping Trump's public image.
Over the last two years, Schwartz has tweeted things he said he learned while working with the president. His latest prediction: Trump will resign from office before the year is over.
"Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice," he tweeted Thursday morning. "Trump's presidency is effectively over."
A day earlier, Schwartz gave his take on Trump's comments since the violence in Charlottesville, Va.