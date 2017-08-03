Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Read portions of the transcript of President Trump's calls with the leaders of Mexico and Australia
- Trump quietly signs the Russia sanctions bill that restricts his authority
- The president endorses legislation for a "merit-based" immigration system slashing legal immigrants
- Justice Department is investigating colleges' affirmative action policies for student admissions
- Trump "weighed in as any father would" on his son's statement, the White House acknowledges
- Republicans say they want to turn away from Obamacare to tax reform and other issues
As Trump prepares to leave for a 17-day vacation, his 2012 tweet criticizing vacations resurfaces
|Jessica Roy
There may well be a Trump tweet on the shelf for every occasion, ready to contradict the president in the present.
As President Trump prepares to depart Friday for a 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, a nearly 5-year-old tweet in which he criticized his predecessor is No. 2 on the front page of Reddit.
He quotes from "Think Like a Billionaire," his 2004 book about "the billionaire mindset," which was published at the height of his "Apprentice" fame on NBC.
Trump wrote that tweet while President Obama was on a four-day trip to Asia, where he became the first U.S. president to visit Burma and Cambodia. The trip was intended to help solidify relations between the United States and Asia, a foreign policy priority for the Obama administration.
Trump will be spending what aides are calling a "working vacation" at his Bedminster golf complex. He has visited a Trump-owned property almost every weekend of his presidency.