As Trump prepares to leave for a 17-day vacation, his 2012 tweet criticizing vacations resurfaces

As President Trump prepares to depart Friday for a 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, a nearly 5-year-old tweet in which he criticized his predecessor is No. 2 on the front page of Reddit.

There may well be a Trump tweet on the shelf for every occasion, ready to contradict the president in the present.

He quotes from "Think Like a Billionaire," his 2004 book about "the billionaire mindset," which was published at the height of his "Apprentice" fame on NBC.

Trump wrote that tweet while President Obama was on a four-day trip to Asia, where he became the first U.S. president to visit Burma and Cambodia. The trip was intended to help solidify relations between the United States and Asia, a foreign policy priority for the Obama administration.

Trump will be spending what aides are calling a "working vacation" at his Bedminster golf complex. He has visited a Trump-owned property almost every weekend of his presidency.