Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions defends Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville
|Associated Press
Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Monday that "too much has been read into" President Trump's statement Saturday amid violence at a protest in Charlottesville, Va., related to the removal of a Confederate monument.
Sessions told NBC's "Today" that Trump had "explicitly condemned" violence and that "he totally opposes" the values espoused by white supremacy organizations such as those that launched the protest. Trump had initially referenced violence "on many sides."
An excerpt of the interview was aired Monday.
Sessions said he expects Trump to say more, saying, "I think you'll hear that again today." He noted that the White House had expressly condemned white supremacy-driven violence in a statement Sunday.
Sessions told the network, "I think he will do what is correct. ... Facts have come out in the interim."
Sessions also said that he and FBI officials have a meeting scheduled with Trump on Monday, saying "we're on this case."