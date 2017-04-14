China urges calm after North Korea pledges to 'ruthlessly ravage' the U.S. in the event of a military strike

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi delivers a speech at the China Development Forum in Beijing in March.

North Korea threatened merciless consequences to U.S. provocations on Friday, while China warned the two countries to avoid continuing talk of military conflict.

A statement from the Korean People’s Army, released through the state news agency KCNA, said President Trump had “entered the path of open threat and blackmail” against North Korea.

Officials in Pyongyang said the country would “ruthlessly ravage” the U.S. if Washington opted for an attack in response to a North Korean weapons test. Counteractions would occur “in such a merciless manner as not to allow the aggressors to survive,” the army statement said.

The comments follow warnings from the Trump administration that it could take military action against North Korea’s growing nuclear ambitions. The U.S. last weekend redirected an aircraft carrier strike group to the Korean Peninsula.

The isolated nation is celebrating the 105th birthday on Saturday of its first leader, Kim Il Sun. Analysts say the country appears to be preparing a missile launch or nuclear test that may coincide with the anniversary.

China on Friday sought to simmer the flaring tensions. Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters no one would win in a military conflict between the U.S. and North Korea.

“Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing but multiple loss,” he said.

Wang, in keeping with China’s preferences, encouraged dialog. “It can be official or unofficial, through one channel or dual channels, bilateral or multilateral,” he said. “China is willing to give support to all of them.”

China, North Korea’s most important ally and trading partner, worries a collapse of the government in Pyongyang would lead to a refugee crisis on its shared border and eliminate the buffer zone between China and U.S. forces stationed in South Korea.

Wang warned conflict could break out “at any moment,” and cautioned the two countries from going down an “irreversible route.”