Lawmakers call for Congress to vote on authorizing use of force in Syria

Congress, which has long struggled to respond to Syrian President Bashar Assad's attacks, split Thursday over President Trump's military action.

A particular issue has been whether the 2001 authorization that Congress approved for the use of military force in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks extends to actions in Syria.

Many lawmakers have said for years that Congress should vote on a new authorization, but they were unable to reach agreement during President Obama's administration.

Now Trump may have trouble because the debate particularly divides Republicans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) has urged the administration to respond militarily to Assad.

"Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over," Rubio said.

"What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free rein to support his regime," Rubio said.

But Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who hews to a non-interventionist foreign policy, said past actions in the region "have not made us safer."

"While we all condemn the atrocities in Syria, the United States was not attacked. The president needs congressional authorization for military action as required by the Constitution, and I call on him to come to Congress for a proper debate," Paul said.

Key lawmakers, including the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, were briefed by the administration as the bombing campaign was underway.

"These attacks against Assad's arsenal send a clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against the use of chemical weapons," Cardin said.

“However, and I cannot emphasize this enough, any longer-term or larger military operation in Syria by the Trump administration will need to be done in consultation with the Congress."

Congress, though, is about to recess for a two-week spring break, making the debate remote until lawmakers return.