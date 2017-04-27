Congress races to approve stopgap spending bill to avoid shutdown, but GOP may tack on Obamacare repeal

Congress hopes to avoid a government shutdown by approving a stopgap spending bill Friday as negotiations continue, but Republicans may doom passage by linking the vote to their latest plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The Republican majority is struggling to find enough support for either measure. Leaders see an opportunity to advance both bills by tying them together in a move certain to drive away Democrats.

The latest twist comes while Congress is racing to avoid a shutdown as President Trump marks his first 100 days in office.

Progress continued in the talks to finalize the must-pass spending bill, narrowing to a few unresolved issues -- a coal miners pension fund that's going broke, policy restrictions on abortion and aid to Puerto Rico.

The deal is likely to include a sizable $15-billion boost in defense spending supported by both parties, about half the amount President Trump was seeking for the rest of the 2017 fiscal year that ends Sept. 30.

The Republicans, though holding a majority, usually need Democrats' votes to pass bills funding the government because the most conservative GOP members often oppose federal spending increases.

But the strategy of tacking on a procedural vote to advance the GOP's attempted repeal of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, could upset the bipartisan balance and prevent passage.

Trump amplified tensions Thursday in a series of tweets trying to shift blame for any disruption in government operations onto Democrats.

"The Democrats want to shut government if we don't bail out Puerto Rico and give billions to their insurance companies for OCare failure," he tweeted, using shorthand for Obamacare. "NO!"

Democrats said they would withhold their votes on the stopgap measure -- forcing Republicans to rely on their majorities in the House and Senate to pass it without them -- if it is tied to the GOP's latest emerging plan to dismantle the healthcare law.

"We are never going to shut the government down," said House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), putting the onus on Republicans. "Any shutting down of the government, the ball is in their court. They have a record of doing that on more than one occassion."

Pelosi said it would be the "height of stupidity" for Republicans to merge the issues, and suggested Trump is "making a fool" of Republicans by forcing the healthcare vote.

It was unclear if Republicans would move forward on their new strategy as they tried to round up votes for both measures.

Republicans, in fact, have typically led government shutdowns, when they had the House majority in the 1990s and again in 2013.

House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) said Thursday the temporary measure to keep government running would be approved.

"I’m confident we’ll be able to pass a short-term extension," Ryan said.

But the speaker was less certain about the votes for the latest version of the GOP healthcare overhaul, the American Health Care Act.

"We’re going to go when we have the votes," Ryan said.

The Republican healthcare bill remains highly unpopular, with estimates of 24 million more Americans going without health insurance if it becomes law.

In the latest version, Republicans are considering tacking on an amendment that was designed to win over the most conservative members of their majority by giving states the option of doing away with the so-called essential health benefits that Obamacare requires insurers to provide.

That means states could seek a waiver to end popular provisions in Obamacare, including coverage for mental health and maternity care and the ban on charging higher premiums to patients with pre-exisiting conditions.

Republicans argue this will allow states to offer cheaper insurance plans, bringing costs down for consumers. But Democrats say it will result in bare-bones policies with very limited coverage or policies that are too costly for those with medical problems.

While the amendment has been embraced by the conservative House Freedom Caucus, it sis till being debated by more centrist lawmakers who worry about Americans losing health insurance. Both factions tanked the GOP's earlier version of the healthcare bill.

"Even if it passes the House, the chances for survival in the Senate are small," said the chamber's minority leader, Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Meanwhile, talks continue on a spending bill to keep government running through September.

At issue is whether to permanently fund a pension fund for retired coal miners that risks being gutted, eroding pension and health insurance payments, without government assistance.

Democrats want to salvage the pension fund, but Republicans are concerned about the costs and prefer propping it up for a shorter amount of time.

Another concern is over Puerto Rico's struggling Medicaid program, which is running short on funds and could lead to 900,000 residents losing healthcare coverage by the end of the year. Democrats want to provide Puerto Rico aid, but Trump called it a "bailout."

Republicans, meanwhile, are pressing for policy provisions, including one that will prevent the federal government from blocking funds or otherwise discriminating against healthcare providers that refuse to offer abortion services.

Republicans are also interested in including a provision that would loosen regulations governing some financial services professionals.

The temporary spending bill, expected for a vote Friday, would fund the government for another week, through May 5.