Don't forget about coal, new Energy Department report says

Coal should remain an important source of electricity in the U.S. despite the growth of renewable energy, the federal government has recommended in a highly anticipated report commissioned by Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

Clean energy advocates feared that the overdue report, which was produced by experts at the Energy Department and national laboratories and released Wednesday night, would be slanted to undercut the push to phase out fossil fuels in favor of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.

On that front, the report was a mixed bag.

It notably undercut a central premise of President Trump’s energy agenda: that the coal industry be resuscitated by slashing regulations.

The blame for coal's decline rests with the low price of natural gas, a cleaner alternative.

“The biggest contributor to coal and nuclear plant retirements has been the advantaged economics of natural gas-fired generation,” the report says.