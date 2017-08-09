FBI agents served search warrant at home of Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman

A spokesman for President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, said Wednesday that FBI agents served a search warrant at one of Manafort's homes last month.

Spokesman Jason Maloni said Manafort cooperated with the agents as he has "consistently" done.

The predawn raid was conducted on July 26, the Washington Post reported.

Manafort has been a subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country's former president, Viktor Yanukovych. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III also is investigating Manafort as part of his probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election and any possible collusion with Trump associates.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing. He also has cooperated with congressional committees investigating the election interference. Manafort has turned over documents to the intelligence and judiciary committees in the Senate. Manafort led the Trump campaign for several months.