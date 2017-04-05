Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump removes controversial advisor Stephen Bannon from National Security Council
- United Nations debates how to respond to Syrian poison gas attack
- Sen. Merkely's all-night talk-a-thon against Gorsuch nomination makes the record books
- Neil M. Gorsuch wins approval from Senate panel on party-line vote
- Democrats have enough votes to filibuster Supreme Court nominee
- Trump meets with Egypt's President Sisi in bout of high-stakes diplomacy
- Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, adds Iraq to his growing portfolio
- Trump escalates talk of deal with Democrats on healthcare
Filibuster or not, Sen. Jeff Merkely's all-night talk-a-thon against Gorsuch nomination joins the record books
|Lisa Mascaro
It wasn't exactly a filibuster as Sen. Jeff Merkley spoke for more than 15 hours overnight to protest President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court, but that hardly mattered.
The Oregon Democrat launched what is likely to be a day -- and night -- of resistance speeches against Judge Neil M. Gorsuch before Thursday's pivotal vote.
Democrats plan to filibuster the nominee, arguing the affable Colorado judge is too conservative, and not a mainstream pick to replace Antonin Scalia, who died last year.
But Republicans plan to end the blockade with a procedural vote to shut down debate. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also expected to begin the process of changing the Senate's rules to allow confirmation of Gorusch by a simple majority vote -- the so-called nuclear option.
The Senate is in knots over what is about to happen, and some senators are quietly trying to find an alternative outcome.
Meanwhile, Democrats plan to fight all day, and possibly night, to hold the floor against Gorsuch, especially after Republicans refused last year to even consider President Obama's nominee for the seat, Merrick Garland.
Even when it's not technically a filibuster, senators from both parties have done this before. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) famously read "Green Eggs and Ham" as he tried to defund the Affordable Care Act in 2013; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) turned his multi-hour session against President George W. Bush's tax breaks into a book, "The Speech."
Merkley, who began his speech at 6:46 p.m. EDT Tuesday, finished at 10:13 a.m. Wednesday, putting his effort among the top 10 longest speeches in Senate history, his office said.